See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Christine Soutendijk, MD

Internal Medicine
4.8 (399)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Christine Soutendijk, MD

Dr. Christine Soutendijk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Soutendijk works at Jefferson Renal Associates in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Soutendijk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Women's Primary Care
    700 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • One Net
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 399 ratings
    Patient Ratings (399)
    5 Star
    (358)
    4 Star
    (25)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 09, 2022
    Takes the time to discuss test results and works with patient on next steps
    Susan — Nov 09, 2022
    About Dr. Christine Soutendijk, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1912958224
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center-Phoenix
    Residency
    Internship
    • Indiana University Health
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Soutendijk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soutendijk accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Soutendijk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soutendijk works at Jefferson Renal Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Soutendijk’s profile.

    399 patients have reviewed Dr. Soutendijk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soutendijk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soutendijk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soutendijk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

