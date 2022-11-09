Overview of Dr. Christine Soutendijk, MD

Dr. Christine Soutendijk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Soutendijk works at Jefferson Renal Associates in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.