Overview of Dr. Christine Stoltz, MD

Dr. Christine Stoltz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Stoltz works at Florida Autism Center in Marietta, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.