Dr. Christine Tagayun, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
See Clearly Vision8138 Watson St, McLean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 827-5454Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Virginia Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
After suffering from dry eyes for years, I suffered bilateral corneal abrasions during a surgery in 12/2020. I found See Clearly and Dr Tagayun through a recommendation of a close friend. Dr Tagayun has quite literally changed my life!! I came in with bottles of drops and ointments. She took one look at me and suggested Tear Duct Plugs to help the dryness. I was skeptical (no other doctor had ever mentioned it) but I trusted her. The tear duct plugs have changed my life! I still take Xiidra and I have to get the tear duct plugs replaced if they fall out, but my eyes are so amazing!! The dryness is gone. I can tell when one falls out bc the immediate dryness (and my misery) returns. Dr Tagayun is incredibly caring, attentive, thorough, and such a pleasure! She is a treasure! So, thank you Dr Tagayun for helping me get much needed relief when other doctors didn’t give me this option. I am eternally grateful! (The staff are incredible too and everyone at this office is wonderful
- University Of Texas At Southwestern At Dallas
- University Of California San Diego Medical Center, Internal Medicine
- University of Alabama School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL
