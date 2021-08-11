Dr. Christine Tanaka-Esposito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanaka-Esposito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Tanaka-Esposito, MD
Dr. Christine Tanaka-Esposito, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and Fairview Hospital.
Avon Hospital at Richard E. Jacobs Campus33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd # AVW3, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 266-4476Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
I am a 63 year old man with hypertensive heart disease and was recently diagnosed with AFib. I wanted to know what my options were in treating AFib, including ablation, so I was referred to Dr. Tanaka-Esposito by my physician. I presented Dr T. with many questions and inquiries. I found Dr. T. to be very personable, professional and patient with all of my questions and concerns. She showed empathy and thoughtfulness in providing non-surgical treatment plans. Overall, I was very satisfied with my visit with Dr. T. and have no reservations about Dr. T performing surgery on me.
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
- Fairview Hospital
Dr. Tanaka-Esposito has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanaka-Esposito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanaka-Esposito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanaka-Esposito has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanaka-Esposito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanaka-Esposito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanaka-Esposito.
