Dr. Christine Tenaglia, DDS
Overview
Dr. Christine Tenaglia, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Okemos, MI. They specialize in Dentistry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing.
Locations
Okemos Pediatric Dentistry PC3985 Okemos Rd, Okemos, MI 48864 Directions (517) 507-0886
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very SPA like atmosphere. Amazing and friendly staff. I had Zoom done, and my teeth look AMAZING!!!
About Dr. Christine Tenaglia, DDS
- Dentistry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1205918687
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tenaglia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
132 patients have reviewed Dr. Tenaglia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tenaglia.
