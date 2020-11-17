Overview of Dr. Christine Thai, MD

Dr. Christine Thai, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Southern Inyo Hospital.



Dr. Thai works at Newport Huntington Medical Group in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.