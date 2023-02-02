Dr. Christine Townsend, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Townsend is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Townsend, MD
Overview of Dr. Christine Townsend, MD
Dr. Christine Townsend, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Townsend works at
Dr. Townsend's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
-
2
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019 Directions
-
3
ColumbiaDoctors - Morningside601 West 113th Street Suite 1A, New York, NY 10025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Townsend?
I always have a positive experience when I meet with Dr. Townsend. She is an excellent clinician and has been upbeat, warm and attentive at each of my appointments. Dr. Townsend doesn't rush you through your appointment and takes the time to really listen to you and answer all of your questions. Her broad knowledge of my condition and the various treatment modalities available to me gave me confidence that I would finally have a solution. The office staff is also quite pleasant and helpful.
About Dr. Christine Townsend, MD
- Hospital Medicine
- English
- 1013302199
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Townsend has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Townsend accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Townsend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Townsend works at
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Townsend. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Townsend.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Townsend, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Townsend appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.