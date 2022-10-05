Overview of Dr. Christine Tran, MD

Dr. Christine Tran, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lansdowne, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Hosp Sch Med|Johns Hopkins Hosp Sch Med|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Reston Hospital Center and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Tran works at The Urology Group - Lansdowne in Lansdowne, VA with other offices in Leesburg, VA and Dulles, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.