Dr. Christine Tran, MD
Overview of Dr. Christine Tran, MD
Dr. Christine Tran, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Tran's Office Locations
Christine Tran, M.D.12665 Garden Grove Blvd Ste 204, Garden Grove, CA 92843 Directions (714) 537-7373
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christine Tran, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, French, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran speaks French, Spanish and Vietnamese.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
