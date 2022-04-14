Dr. Christine Tran, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Tran, DMD
Overview
Dr. Christine Tran, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Clermont, FL.
Locations
Citrus Grove Dental Care2620 E Highway 50 Ste 100, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (407) 604-8349Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Taken back a bit before appt time. All pros there.
About Dr. Christine Tran, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tran using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
