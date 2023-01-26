See All Psychiatrists in Gladstone, MO
Dr. Christine Trueblood, MD

Psychiatry
3.9 (15)
Map Pin Small Gladstone, MO
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christine Trueblood, MD

Dr. Christine Trueblood, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gladstone, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Trueblood works at Comprehensive Psychiatric Association in Gladstone, MO with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Trueblood's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Psychiatric Association
    305 NW Englewood Ct Ste 300, Gladstone, MO 64118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 453-7473
  2. 2
    Urie & Urie Inc.
    2029 Buchanan St, Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 221-0305

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 26, 2023
    Dr. Trueblood is a rare find amongst doctors and especially within the challenging field of psychiatry! She truly cares about and prioritizes patients, and this approach makes all the difference. She has a more comprehensive, common sense approach to psychiatric care and utilizes the latest science and resources better than I have ever previously experienced. She goes above and beyond to provide quality, compassionate care. Wish we had found her years ago!
    Colleen W. — Jan 26, 2023
    About Dr. Christine Trueblood, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184871055
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Trueblood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trueblood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trueblood has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trueblood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Trueblood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trueblood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trueblood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trueblood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

