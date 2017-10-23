Dr. Trupiano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Trupiano, MD
Overview of Dr. Christine Trupiano, MD
Dr. Christine Trupiano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Trupiano's Office Locations
Sarasota Co Health Dept2200 Ringling Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34237 Directions (941) 861-2971
Childrens Health Center1750 17th St Ste E, Sarasota, FL 34234 Directions (941) 861-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She was polite, gentle and listen to my questions. It showed like she actually cares. I was sad to hear she stop working in my area.
About Dr. Christine Trupiano, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
