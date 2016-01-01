Overview of Dr. Christine Tsai, MD

Dr. Christine Tsai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Tsai works at Oregon Health And Sciencs University Primary Care Clinic in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.