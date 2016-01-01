Overview

Dr. Christine Urman, MD is a Dermatologist in North Easton, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.



Dr. Urman works at South Shore Dermatology Physicians in North Easton, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.