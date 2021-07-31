Dr. Van Cott accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christine Van Cott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Van Cott, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They completed their fellowship with Auckland City Hospital
Dr. Van Cott works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group115 Technology Dr Unit C100, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (860) 268-5212
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Van Cott?
Dr. Van Cott saved my moms life 5years ago by performing whipple surgery. My mom had pancreatic cancer and is alive and well today at 87 years old!! We were told, nobody but Dr. Van Cott to operate, she is the best! Ty Dr. Van Cott.. the Murphy’s
About Dr. Christine Van Cott, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1619136686
Education & Certifications
- Auckland City Hospital
- Hospital Of St Raphael
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Cott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Cott works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Cott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Cott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Cott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Cott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.