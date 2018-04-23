Dr. Christine Van Ramshorst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Ramshorst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Van Ramshorst, MD
Dr. Christine Van Ramshorst, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
North Central Baptist Hospital520 Madison Oak Dr, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 297-4000
St. Luke's Baptist Hospital7930 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 297-5000
Dr Van Ram is awesome. I worked under her as a nurse and chose her as my OB/GYN. Even knowing I was a nurse, she still fully explained the procedure to my husband and I and made sure any questions I had were answered. Was sorry to hear she was leaving private practice to work for the hospital, but wish her well!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1316267594
