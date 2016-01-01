Overview of Dr. Christine Vigneault, MD

Dr. Christine Vigneault, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bloomfield, CT.



Dr. Vigneault works at Greater Hartford Nephrology in Bloomfield, CT with other offices in Rocky Hill, CT and Newington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hypokalemia , Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.