Dr. Christine Villoch, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.9 (268)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christine Villoch, MD

Dr. Christine Villoch, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Villoch works at Miami Neuroscience Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Villoch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Neuroscience Institute
    8950 N Kendall Dr # 608W, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Miami Neuroscience Institute
    6200 Sunset Dr Ste 502, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Miami Neuroscience Institute
    8951 N Kendall Dr Ste 410W, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Intradiscal Electrothermic Therapy (IDET) Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Dimension Health
    • Dimension International
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 30, 2023
    Great experience as a first timer. I barely waited to be helped when I checked in. I especially loved how Dr. Villoch really took her time to explain the procedure with me as well as my post care. Knowledgeable, sensitive, informative… I immediately felt at ease and felt confident in my receiving expert medical care. Nursing team was great, too. Walked away, very impressed w. the overall experience. HIGHLY recommend. Thank you!
    Maria Diaz — Jan 30, 2023
    About Dr. Christine Villoch, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1134194079
    Education & Certifications

    • Oss Health|The Center For Pain Management &amp;amp; Rehabilitation Orthopedic &amp;amp; Spine Specialists, Pc|The Center For Pain Management &amp; Rehabilitation Orthopedic &amp; Spine Specialists, Pc
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital|Northwestern Memorial Hospital|Northwestern University Medical School
    • Exempla-St. Joseph's Hospital
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine|University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
    • Clinical Pathology, Pain Medicine and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Villoch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villoch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Villoch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Villoch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Villoch has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villoch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    268 patients have reviewed Dr. Villoch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villoch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villoch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villoch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

