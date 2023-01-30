Dr. Christine Villoch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villoch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Villoch, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christine Villoch, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
1
Miami Neuroscience Institute8950 N Kendall Dr # 608W, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
2
Miami Neuroscience Institute6200 Sunset Dr Ste 502, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions
3
Miami Neuroscience Institute8951 N Kendall Dr Ste 410W, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
- South Miami Hospital
Great experience as a first timer. I barely waited to be helped when I checked in. I especially loved how Dr. Villoch really took her time to explain the procedure with me as well as my post care. Knowledgeable, sensitive, informative… I immediately felt at ease and felt confident in my receiving expert medical care. Nursing team was great, too. Walked away, very impressed w. the overall experience. HIGHLY recommend. Thank you!
- Oss Health|The Center For Pain Management &amp; Rehabilitation Orthopedic &amp; Spine Specialists, Pc|The Center For Pain Management & Rehabilitation Orthopedic & Spine Specialists, Pc
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital|Northwestern Memorial Hospital|Northwestern University Medical School
- Exempla-St. Joseph's Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine|University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Clinical Pathology, Pain Medicine and Sports Medicine
Dr. Villoch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villoch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Villoch using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Villoch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villoch has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villoch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Villoch speaks Spanish.
268 patients have reviewed Dr. Villoch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villoch.
