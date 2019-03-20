Dr. Christine Wade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Wade, MD
Overview of Dr. Christine Wade, MD
Dr. Christine Wade, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Wade's Office Locations
Pamila Diwan MD30555 Southfield Rd Ste 180, Southfield, MI 48076 Directions (248) 594-0002
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wade and Ms.Tracey are WONDERFUL
About Dr. Christine Wade, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wade has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wade has seen patients for Yeast Infections and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Wade. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.