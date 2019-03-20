Overview of Dr. Christine Wade, MD

Dr. Christine Wade, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Wade works at Beaumont Health in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.