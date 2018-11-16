Overview of Dr. Christine Weikert, DPM

Dr. Christine Weikert, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Nittany Medical Center.



Dr. Weikert works at Nittany Valley Ankle Foot Ctr in State College, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.