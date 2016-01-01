See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Denver, CO
Dr. Christine Welles, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christine Welles, MD

Dr. Christine Welles, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital and Penrose Hospital.

Dr. Welles works at ACUTE CENTER FOR EATING DISORDERS in Denver, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Welles' Office Locations

    Acute Center for Eating Disorders
    777 Bannock St Fl 5, Denver, CO 80204 (877) 228-8348
    University of Colorado Hospital Authority
    12605 E 16th Ave, Aurora, CO 80045 (303) 347-9897

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Penrose Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinus Tachycardia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Fever
Fever

    Aetna
First Health
MultiPlan

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christine Welles, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1780864017
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Welles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Welles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Welles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Welles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

