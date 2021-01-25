Dr. Christine Werner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Werner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Werner, MD
Overview of Dr. Christine Werner, MD
Dr. Christine Werner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bellevue, WA.
Dr. Werner works at
Dr. Werner's Office Locations
Overlake Obstetricians & Gynecologists PC1231 116th Ave NE Ste 950, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-3366
Midwifery and Women's Health - Issaquah751 NE Blakely Dr Ste 2030, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 391-8655
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Werner has been my OBGYN for 7 years. She has delivered all 3 of my children through high risk pregnancies. She is knowledgeable, compassionate and thorough. I would absolutely recommend her.
About Dr. Christine Werner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Werner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Werner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Werner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Werner works at
Dr. Werner has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Werner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Werner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Werner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Werner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Werner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.