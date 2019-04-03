Dr. Willis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Willis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christine Willis, MD
Dr. Christine Willis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They graduated from University of Connecticut Health Center.
Dr. Willis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Willis' Office Locations
-
1
East Greenwich Office1672 S County Trl Ste 201, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 886-7881
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Willis?
Dr. Willis is great with kids and is very knowledgeable. Very happy with her and with the practice.
About Dr. Christine Willis, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1467670927
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut Health Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willis works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Willis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.