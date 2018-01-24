Overview of Dr. Christine Wilson, DO

Dr. Christine Wilson, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America - Tulsa, Hillcrest Medical Center, Oklahoma State University Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Wilson works at Osteopathic Physicians of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.