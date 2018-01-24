See All Nephrologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Christine Wilson, DO

Nephrology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christine Wilson, DO

Dr. Christine Wilson, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America - Tulsa, Hillcrest Medical Center, Oklahoma State University Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital South.

Dr. Wilson works at Osteopathic Physicians of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations

    Nephrology Specialists of Tulsa
    802 S Jackson Ave Ste 301, Tulsa, OK 74127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 582-3154
    South Office
    6465 S Yale Ave Ste 401, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 582-3154

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cancer Treatment Centers of America - Tulsa
  • Hillcrest Medical Center
  • Oklahoma State University Medical Center
  • Saint Francis Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease

Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana

    4.2
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 24, 2018
    My experience with Dr Wilson was very professional and I felt that She preformed well within her capabilities for My diagnosis. Her mannerism in which dealt directly with me was very formative and personal. I was not rushed through, but actually treated as a person with a problem. And that was Her job to fix, and fix it She did. I never waited weeks for results as you can go online and get the results almost as instantly as the Doctor can. I would definitely recommend Dr Wilson for people.
    Debbie — Jan 24, 2018
    About Dr. Christine Wilson, DO

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568550663
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oklahoma University Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Wilson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilson works at Osteopathic Physicians of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Wilson’s profile.

    Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Acidosis, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

