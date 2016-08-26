See All Podiatrists in High Point, NC
Dr. Christine Wright, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (15)
Map Pin Small High Point, NC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christine Wright, DPM

Dr. Christine Wright, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in High Point, NC. They completed their residency with L. Richardson Memorial Hospital

Dr. Wright works at Cornerstone Foot & Ankle Specs in High Point, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center.

Dr. Wright's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wake Forest University Health Sciences
    1814 Westchester Dr Ste 300, High Point, NC 27262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 802-2055
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
  • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christine Wright, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1770544306
    Education & Certifications

    • L. Richardson Memorial Hospital
    • GANNON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Wright, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wright has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wright works at Cornerstone Foot & Ankle Specs in High Point, NC. View the full address on Dr. Wright’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

