Dr. Christine Yu, MD

Internal Medicine
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christine Yu, MD

Dr. Christine Yu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Yu works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hospital For Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St Fl 3, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 260-3065

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardiovascular Stress Test
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Disease
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Disease

Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Christine Yu, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • English
  • 1902958143
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christine Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Yu works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Yu’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

