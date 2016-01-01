Dr. Christine Zolli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zolli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Zolli, MD
Overview of Dr. Christine Zolli, MD
Dr. Christine Zolli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Hospital of Brooklyn-SUNY Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Zolli works at
Dr. Zolli's Office Locations
Dept of Oculoplastics840 Walnut St Ste 910, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 928-3250
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christine Zolli, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Italian and Polish
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital of Brooklyn-SUNY Downstate Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zolli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zolli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zolli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zolli works at
Dr. Zolli speaks Italian and Polish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zolli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zolli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zolli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zolli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.