Dr. Christo Koulisis, MD
Dr. Christo Koulisis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Petoskey, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mclaren Northern Michigan, St. Anthony Hospital, St. Francis Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.
McLaren Northern Michigan Orthopedic Services560 W Mitchell St Ste 560, Petoskey, MI 49770 Directions (231) 487-5400
Mullis Eye Institute Inc1003 College Blvd W Ste 4, Niceville, FL 32578 Directions (850) 279-6485
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Northern Michigan
- St. Anthony Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Dr. Koulisis is an excellent surgeon he performed two different surgeries on me could not have asked for a more professional Dr. Who knows his stuff.
- Alamo Bone & Joint
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Koulisis has seen patients for Hip Fracture, Broken Arm and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koulisis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
