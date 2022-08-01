Dr. Stavens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christodulos Stavens, MD
Overview
Dr. Christodulos Stavens, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clarksville, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Athens U Med Sch and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Hardin, Clark Memorial Health, Harrison County Hospital, King's Daughters' Health, Monroe County Medical Center, Norton Hospital, T.J. Samson Community Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Stavens works at
Locations
Havens Medical Group2205 GREENTREE N, Clarksville, IN 47129 Directions (812) 218-6560
Pamela A Middleton MD3398 W State Road 56, Hanover, IN 47243 Directions (812) 265-4193
- 3 476 Capp Harlan Rd, Tompkinsville, KY 42167 Directions (270) 487-6048
Cardiovascular Specialists313 Federal Dr NW Ste 150, Corydon, IN 47112 Directions (812) 738-2013
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Clark Memorial Health
- Harrison County Hospital
- King's Daughters' Health
- Monroe County Medical Center
- Norton Hospital
- T.J. Samson Community Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Chris has probably saved my life. He is personable and very skilled.
About Dr. Christodulos Stavens, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- V A Long Beach Healthcare System
- SUNY Stony Brook-Nassau Hos
- Athens U Med Sch
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stavens speaks Greek.
