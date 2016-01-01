Dr. Christofer C Catterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Catterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christofer C Catterson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Catterson's Office Locations
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Blacksburg215 Gilbert St, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 510-6200Tuesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday10:00am - 6:00pm
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - New River Valley2900 Lamb Cir Ste L-760, Christiansburg, VA 24073 Directions (540) 510-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1164442422
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Pennsylvania State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
