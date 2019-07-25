Dr. Christoph Hofstetter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hofstetter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christoph Hofstetter, MD
Overview of Dr. Christoph Hofstetter, MD
Dr. Christoph Hofstetter, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from 882 TRAINING GROUP and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Hofstetter works at
Dr. Hofstetter's Office Locations
-
1
Neurological Surgery Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St Fl 1, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hofstetter?
Dr Hofstetter is an absolutely an amazing Neuro Surgeon. When no other surgeon would take me on, he did. It took 2 surgeries but Dr helped me tremendously. I had crushed nerves. Chronic pain. Horrible. Thanking God for Dr Hofstetter.
About Dr. Christoph Hofstetter, MD
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1043464365
Education & Certifications
- 882 TRAINING GROUP
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hofstetter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hofstetter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hofstetter using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hofstetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hofstetter works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hofstetter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hofstetter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hofstetter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hofstetter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.