Dr. Christophe Nguyen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine-Houston|Baylor University and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at SMC - Division of Surgery in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Pleural Effusion and Laparotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.