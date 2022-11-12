Dr. Christophe Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christophe Nguyen, MD
Dr. Christophe Nguyen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine-Houston|Baylor University and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
SMC - Division of Surgery853 N Church St Ste 500, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 560-1576Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Division of Surgery - Gibbs Cancer Center101 E Wood St Fl 3, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 560-1900
Spartanburg Medical Center - Division of Surgery - Gibbs Cancer Center380 Serpentine Dr, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 560-1900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Dr. Nguyen is one of the best doctors I have encountered. He has amazing manners and explains everything in very caring way. He came to meet with us prior surgery and asked if we had any questions, and I haven’t seen other doctors doing that. I would highly recommend him as I did a lot of research my self prior, and was very confident that he was my surgeon. Can’t thank him enough for his amazing work. Wish him to live hundred more years and save as many patient. Thank you Dr. Nguyen!
- Fox Chase Cancer Center
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Baylor College Of Medicine-Houston|Baylor University
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Pleural Effusion and Laparotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.