Overview of Dr. Christopher Abbott, MD

Dr. Christopher Abbott, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.



Dr. Abbott works at University of New Mexico Psychiatric Center in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.