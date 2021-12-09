Dr. Abbott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Abbott, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Abbott, MD
Dr. Christopher Abbott, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.
Dr. Abbott works at
Dr. Abbott's Office Locations
University of New Mexico Psychiatric Center2600 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Directions (505) 272-2800
Cancer Center Pharmacy1201 Camino De Salud Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 272-1700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abbott help me recover from an episodic mental health crisis. His intervention was truly efficacious. He has a great team working with him. His therapies are cutting edge. If you are suffering from severe depression, I would recommend getting a referral to his clinic for treatment. I am very grateful for his compassion, confidence, and intelligence.
About Dr. Christopher Abbott, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1043359045
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abbott has seen patients for Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbott.
