Overview of Dr. Christopher Abood, MD

Dr. Christopher Abood, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Abood works at Compass Rehabilitation Center in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.