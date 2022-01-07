Dr. Christopher Accetta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Accetta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Accetta, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Accetta, MD
Dr. Christopher Accetta, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from New York Medical School and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Accetta works at
Dr. Accetta's Office Locations
-
1
LowCountry Women's Specialists1801 2nd Ave, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (843) 797-3664Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
-
2
LowCountry Women's Specialists83 Springview Ln, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 797-3664Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare

Ratings & Reviews
I was sent to Dr. Accetta for my 3rd pregnancy. He was my favorite OB to have delivered one of my babies, all 3 cesareans. He was so kind and never seemed to mind answering my questions. Unfortunately she was a stillborn at 38 weeks. It was 7 years ago, in 2014, and I still think of how thankful and grateful we were (and are) to him and the kindness he showed us. I believe he truly cared and was hurt that my pregnancy ended this way. We’ll never forget the time he took to talk with us. If we lived in the state and ever had another baby, I would’ve 100% went back to him.
About Dr. Christopher Accetta, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 2023 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407820384
Education & Certifications
- Naval Hospital-Portsmouth Va
- Naval Hospital Portsmouth
- New York Medical School
