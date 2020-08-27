Dr. Christopher Acker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Acker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Acker, MD
Dr. Christopher Acker, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital.
Dr. Acker works at
Dr. Acker's Office Locations
Richmond Nephrology Associates-Southside671 Hioaks Rd Ste B, Richmond, VA 23225 Directions (804) 430-4887
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Acker and his nurse are always friendly and very professional. Linda always returns calls in an appropriate amount of time.
About Dr. Christopher Acker, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1053319426
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center
- Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acker works at
Dr. Acker has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Acker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acker.
