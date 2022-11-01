See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Naples, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Adams, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Adams, MD

Dr. Christopher Adams, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.

Dr. Adams works at NCH Physician Group in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Adams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    NCH Physician Group
    1285 Creekside Blvd E Unit 102, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 624-0310
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Orthopedics, North
    1280 Creekside St # 101, Naples, FL 34108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 624-0310

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder and Thorax Deformity - Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Girdle Defect - Mental Retardation, Familial Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Separation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 01, 2022
    Doc Adams and his team including his PA, Kenna Medley provided excellent patient care for my left shoulder repair which included a partial bicep tear. I was back to playing golf in five months. Highly recommend this orthopedic team to get you back to doing what you enjoy.
    — Nov 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christopher Adams, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1740266337
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Shoulder Fellowship (Dr. Stephen S. Burkhart)
    Internship
    • The Mayo Clinic
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

