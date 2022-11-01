Dr. Christopher Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Adams, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Adams, MD
Dr. Christopher Adams, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Adams works at
Dr. Adams' Office Locations
-
1
NCH Physician Group1285 Creekside Blvd E Unit 102, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 624-0310Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Orthopedics, North1280 Creekside St # 101, Naples, FL 34108 Directions (239) 624-0310
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adams?
Doc Adams and his team including his PA, Kenna Medley provided excellent patient care for my left shoulder repair which included a partial bicep tear. I was back to playing golf in five months. Highly recommend this orthopedic team to get you back to doing what you enjoy.
About Dr. Christopher Adams, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740266337
Education & Certifications
- Shoulder Fellowship (Dr. Stephen S. Burkhart)
- The Mayo Clinic
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adams accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams works at
Dr. Adams speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.