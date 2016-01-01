Dr. Christopher Aderman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aderman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Aderman, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Aderman, MD
Dr. Christopher Aderman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oregon City, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Aderman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Aderman's Office Locations
-
1
EyeHealth Northwest- Oregon City1306 Division St, Oregon City, OR 97045 Directions (503) 656-4221Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
EyeHealth Northwest-Gresham24601 Se Stark St, Troutdale, OR 97060 Directions (503) 255-2291Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
EyeHealth Northwest-Wilsonville29250 Sw Town Center Loop W, Wilsonville, OR 97070 Directions (503) 582-0000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
EyeHealth Northwest- Peterkort9555 SW Barnes Rd Ste 201, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 227-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aderman?
About Dr. Christopher Aderman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1912260381
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosptial
- University Of California San Francisco
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aderman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aderman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aderman works at
Dr. Aderman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aderman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aderman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aderman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.