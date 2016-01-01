See All Ophthalmologists in Oregon City, OR
Dr. Christopher Aderman, MD

Ophthalmology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Aderman, MD

Dr. Christopher Aderman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oregon City, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Aderman works at Eye Health Northwest PC in Oregon City, OR with other offices in Troutdale, OR, Wilsonville, OR and Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aderman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    EyeHealth Northwest- Oregon City
    1306 Division St, Oregon City, OR 97045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 656-4221
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    EyeHealth Northwest-Gresham
    24601 Se Stark St, Troutdale, OR 97060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 255-2291
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    EyeHealth Northwest-Wilsonville
    29250 Sw Town Center Loop W, Wilsonville, OR 97070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 582-0000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    EyeHealth Northwest- Peterkort
    9555 SW Barnes Rd Ste 201, Portland, OR 97225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 227-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Macular Hole
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Visual Field Defects
Macular Hole
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Visual Field Defects

Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Christopher Aderman, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912260381
    Education & Certifications

    • Wills Eye Hosptial
    • University Of California San Francisco
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Aderman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aderman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aderman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aderman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aderman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aderman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aderman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

