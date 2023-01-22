Dr. Christopher Agrusa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agrusa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Agrusa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Agrusa, MD
Dr. Christopher Agrusa, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
Dr. Agrusa works at
Dr. Agrusa's Office Locations
Vascular and Endovascular Surgery525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Agrusa?
He and his entire staff were super! I
About Dr. Christopher Agrusa, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1841432945
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agrusa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agrusa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agrusa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agrusa works at
Dr. Agrusa has seen patients for Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agrusa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Agrusa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agrusa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agrusa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agrusa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.