Dr. Christopher Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Ahmad, MD
Dr. Christopher Ahmad, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Dr. Ahmad's Office Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - 500 Grand Avenue500 Grand Avenue, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - 693 White Plains Road693 White Plains Road, Eastchester, NY 10709 Directions
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
God bless this Dr. for all that he does for so many people!!He is beyond professional and kind and is so thorough from the time you first meet him to your last post op appointment.His staff treats you the same exact way!We thank you Frank and Shakima and everyone on the entire team for giving my son his life back!!
About Dr. Christopher Ahmad, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English
