Dr. Christopher Aiken, MD

Psychiatry
3.2 (33)
Map Pin Small Winston Salem, NC
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Aiken, MD

Dr. Christopher Aiken, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med.

Dr. Aiken works at The Mood Treatment Center in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aiken's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mood Treatment Center
    1615 Polo Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 722-7266
  2. 2
    713 S Marshall St, Winston Salem, NC 27101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 722-7266

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Christopher Aiken, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427034768
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Duke University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Yale Univ Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Undergraduate School

