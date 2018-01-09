Overview of Dr. Christopher Aiken, MD

Dr. Christopher Aiken, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med.



Dr. Aiken works at The Mood Treatment Center in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.