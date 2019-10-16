Dr. Christopher Aleman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Aleman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Aleman, MD is a Dermatologist in Colonial Heights, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV.
Dr. Aleman works at
Locations
Colonial Heights Office280 Charles H Dimmock Pkwy Ste 4, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 285-2006Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 12:45pm
Midlothian Office10800 Midlothian Tpke Ste 309, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 794-2307Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 12:45pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicare
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Growing up as a kid, Dr. Aleman taught me not to be ashamed of my scars on my face and shoulders. A good doctor, an even better man.
About Dr. Christopher Aleman, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Virginia
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- University of Richmond
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aleman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aleman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aleman has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aleman speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Aleman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aleman.
