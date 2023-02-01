Dr. Christopher Alessi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alessi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Alessi, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Alessi, MD
Dr. Christopher Alessi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and Treasure Valley Hospital.
Dr. Alessi works at
Dr. Alessi's Office Locations
Alessi Vascular Surgery, PC1075 N Curtis Rd Ste 101, Caldwell, ID 83605 Directions (208) 448-7252
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- Treasure Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Corizon Health
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- LifeWise
- Medicaid of Idaho
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Micron Technology, Inc.
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- PHCS
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
- Smart Card Alliance
- Wise Provider Networks
Ratings & Reviews
Great work on veins done. Thank you
About Dr. Christopher Alessi, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1598726960
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alessi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alessi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alessi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alessi works at
Dr. Alessi has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alessi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Alessi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alessi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alessi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alessi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.