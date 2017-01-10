Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Alexander, DO
Overview of Dr. Christopher Alexander, DO
Dr. Christopher Alexander, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach, Adventhealth Palm Coast and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Alexander's Office Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Palm Beach Gardens3401 Pga Blvd Ste 200, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 366-4100
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Ormond Beach325 Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 450, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 673-2442
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Port Orange800 Dunlawton Ave Ste 101, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 767-6977
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is very good.. Great personality. Listens to the patient.
About Dr. Christopher Alexander, DO
- Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306850508
Education & Certifications
- H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center|Hematology and Oncology - (University of South Florida)
- Univ Of S Fl Coll Of Med, Hematology/Oncology Shands Jacksonville Med Ctr, Internal Medicine Nsucom-Sun Coast Hosp, Flexible Or Transitional Year|University Fla College Med Center
- Suncoast Hospital
- University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alexander speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.