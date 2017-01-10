Overview of Dr. Christopher Alexander, DO

Dr. Christopher Alexander, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach, Adventhealth Palm Coast and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Alexander works at Florida Cancer Specialists - Palm Beach in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Ormond Beach, FL and Port Orange, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.