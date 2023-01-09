Overview of Dr. Christopher Alexander, MD

Dr. Christopher Alexander, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Alexander works at Alexander Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medical Center Inc. in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.