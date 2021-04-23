See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Idaho Falls, ID
Dr. Christopher Allphin, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Allphin, MD

Dr. Christopher Allphin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They graduated from Saba University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Allphin works at Monarch Healthcare - Cortez Ave in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Allphin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Monarch Healthcare - Cortez Ave
    2990 CORTEZ AVE, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 996-2141
  2. 2
    Monarch Healthcare - John Adams
    1660 JOHN ADAMS PKWY, Idaho Falls, ID 83401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 996-2140

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Gestational Diabetes
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Gestational Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christopher Allphin, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1083841068
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. John Mercy Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Saba University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Allphin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allphin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Allphin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Allphin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Allphin works at Monarch Healthcare - Cortez Ave in Idaho Falls, ID. View the full address on Dr. Allphin’s profile.

    Dr. Allphin has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allphin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Allphin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allphin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allphin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allphin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

