Overview of Dr. Christopher Allphin, MD

Dr. Christopher Allphin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They graduated from Saba University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Allphin works at Monarch Healthcare - Cortez Ave in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.