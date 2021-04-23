Dr. Christopher Allphin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allphin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Allphin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Allphin, MD
Dr. Christopher Allphin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They graduated from Saba University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Allphin's Office Locations
Monarch Healthcare - Cortez Ave2990 CORTEZ AVE, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 996-2141
Monarch Healthcare - John Adams1660 JOHN ADAMS PKWY, Idaho Falls, ID 83401 Directions (208) 996-2140
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Allphin is a great physician with awesome bedside manner. He always makes me feel like he is happy to listen/chat about my concerns. I have always felt like I have gotten the best care possible during my pregnancies.
About Dr. Christopher Allphin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1083841068
Education & Certifications
- St. John Mercy Medical Center
- Saba University School Of Medicine
