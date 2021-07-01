See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Boston, MA
Dr. Christopher Alonzo, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Alonzo, MD

Dr. Christopher Alonzo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Alonzo works at Fenway Community Health Center in Boston, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alonzo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fenway Health
    1340 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 267-0900
  2. 2
    Fenway South End
    142 Berkeley St, Boston, MA 02116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 247-7555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Rash
Anxiety
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Rash
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    About Dr. Christopher Alonzo, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265812226
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alonzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alonzo works at Fenway Community Health Center in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Alonzo’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Alonzo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alonzo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alonzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alonzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

