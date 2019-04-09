Dr. Christopher Ames, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ames is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Ames, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Enloe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I had surgery 1 month ago. I had a lumbar/sacrum fusion. Mine was a 2 day procedure: 3/13/19 -Anterior fusion from L2-S1; 3/15/19 -Posterior fusion L2-L6 (It may have been L4 or L5, I will clarify @ my 6 wk. post op. appt. next month). I am already feeling great (w/expected post op pain). Dr. Ames did not disappoint - PHENOMENAL skill & SUPERB bedside manner. My 8 days @ UCSF Hospital, also phenomenal. A++++ post op. w/great nurses & quite/private room!!! Tracy L. Nardiello
About Dr. Christopher Ames, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurol Inst
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
