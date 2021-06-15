Dr. Christopher Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Anderson, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Anderson, MD
Dr. Christopher Anderson, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia|R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
-
1
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Surgery At Orlando2501 N Orange Ave Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
-
2
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Surgery At Celebration1530 Celebration Blvd Ste 408, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Celebration
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anderson went above and beyond to keep me and my family informed of the why, where, how and what would be done for a surgery we had never even heard of! It was an especially daunting situation because after birth I was in ICU and my son was in NICU. During surgery he kept me in the loop by sending me pictures/updates. So much was going on and he was a friendly, empathetic, consummate professional. Dr. Anderson saved my son. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Christopher Anderson, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1316079411
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Childrens Hospital|University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- University Of Texas Health Center
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia|R J &amp; Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Anderson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.