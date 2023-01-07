Dr. Christopher Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Anderson, MD
Dr. Christopher Anderson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Russell Regional Hospital and Wesley Medical Center.
Advanced Orthopaedic Associates, PA2778 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 631-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Russell Regional Hospital
- Wesley Medical Center
Dr Anderson is a very thorough and thoughtful physician. He takes his time and explains everything.
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Rush University
- Kansas University School of Medicine
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- University of Kansas
