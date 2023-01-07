Overview of Dr. Christopher Anderson, MD

Dr. Christopher Anderson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Russell Regional Hospital and Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Anderson works at Advanced Orthopaedic Associates in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.